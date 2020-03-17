We have a small business where we publish content online and make revenue from amazon commissions. Someone buys something using our affiliate links, then amazon pays us commission of 1-5%. It generates between 10-15k a month in revenue. We link to tens of thousands of products in every possible category. Electronics, household, music, gaming, sports, tools, health, pets, DIY, etc. The location is US and Europe. We're already down in revenue because of quarantines. Amazon affiliate commissions is our only source of revenue.

Now my question is how can we derisk this business right now if amazon restricts the sale of physical products during the quarantines? Our revenues my drop 80-90% over night.

I thought about shorting Amazon, but I think maybe AWS would do well during the quarantines. Also maybe QE could keep amazon afloat. The amazon stock doesn't seem 100% correlated to our business. Then I thought about maybe shorting Fedex or DHL or some delivery service, but then again I don't know much about these companies and how they would be impacted.