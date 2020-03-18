The administration has stated that they are going to support the airlines during this crisis. I'm not a big fan of either side here, but generally people think of Republicans (the current administration) as being pro management/shareholders (and hence anti-worker) and think of Democrats as being pro workers (and hence anti-mgmt/shareholders). If the gov't gives loans to these companies at rates and in amounts much better than they could get in the public markets, this is essentially like a gift of money to the company from the gov't. Since this money is from the gov't it is really from taxpayers.

The notion behind the bailout is that it's to prevent the company from having to fire a lot of workers and also cause further damage to the economy. This money that is being given to the company in the form of "assistance" or a "bailout" could theoretically be used by the mgmt of the company for anything they want if there are no strings attached. Even if the company gets a bailout they may cut shifts or layoff some workers. If/when things improve a year or two down the road, and they did lay off some workers then mgmt has better negotiating leverage with the remaining workers. They aren't obligated to hire back the people they fired they could hire back other people at lower wages. They could decide to try and squeeze the workers and pay themselves a bonus or buyback some more stock. They could do a bunch of stuff that doesn't benefit the workers, who are the ones that the bailout is supposedly designed to help.

The workers don't want those things to happen, they want guarantees that the bailout money benefits them directly, so they want a lot of strings attached to this bailout. To get that, they are using the history of mgmt against them as "proof" that they will be bad actors.

The history: The company issued debt and bought back stock over the last few years. This enriched the shareholders and management, at the time. Now, because they borrowed so much and spent the money buying back stock, which is now trading much lower, they can't borrow "enough" from the public markets and need the bailout. The buybacks didn't help the workers, and putting more leverage (debt) on the company actively hurt the workers because it increased the probability that the company would go bankrupt. The payout profile of a worker is a lot more like debt than equity because they get a salary (like a coupon on a bond) and they don't get to participate in the all of the upside from the stock going higher.

Democrats are working here with their constituents, the workers, to try and increase awareness of the past actions of the mgmt in this case, so as to sway public opinion and make it more likely that significant restrictions are put on the company, such that the bailout money most directly benefits the workers. They want restrictions that are good for workers. One of these things is no more buybacks or executive bonuses.