I am a Canadian citizen living in the United States. I do not have a visa to work here, I am here on an H4 visa, which is the spouse visa for my husband's H4 work visa. I would like to be able to teach online for a Canadian company while living here in the US, but am not sure if it is legal to do so or not. And would I need some kind of US work permit or visa? And how would I pay income taxes - I'm assuming Canadian income taxes? Any information someone could share would be helpful. I have searched extensively online and am not finding any answers.

