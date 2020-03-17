My employer's payroll company did not withdraw the correct percentage of state taxes from my year's worth of paychecks. I'm now liable for $2,000 in state taxes. Can the payroll company be held fully or partially liable for this amount?
It does not seem possible to hold anyone else responsible for paying that tax, but if you pay penalties / interest to the IRS, you maaaaaaay be able to fight for that to be covered.
No, a payroll company isn't liable for paying tax you owe. They calculate how much should be withheld from each paycheck and direct your employer to pay it to the tax authority.
The amount withheld isn't always a perfect match to your tax liability because, because you may have other income -- like from other companies, interest income, or stock sales.
Withholding is controlled by the W-4 at the federal level, and similar form at the state level. Review your elections on the W-4 form to make sure they reflect your family tax situation.
In the highly unlikely situation that the payroll processor made a mistake, and that resulted in you owing underpayment penalties, you might have some luck in getting them to pay the penalties. But I doubt you are in that situation. And regardless, you are personally responsible for your own tax bill.
+1 this exactly. @Julie D, you are responsible for watching this and making sure that the system is properly paying 'as-you-go'. RE: the possible underpayment penalties, most of the time if this is the first year you've underpaid, you will get a safe harbor exemption for one year, but you responsible for making sure that it doesn't happen 2 years in a row. Either by changing your withholding or making quarterly estimated tax payments -- which by the way, you probably need to look in to paying for the first 2 1/2 months of this year, too. – R. Hamilton 18 mins ago