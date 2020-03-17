0

I recently made an internal transaction online. But I typed in the wrong sort code, not that I put in wrong numbers but instead I skipped a number so instead of six numbers, I put in five numbers. The transaction went through from my bank and I was debited but when I asked the person supposed to receive it, they said they never got it. I called my bank and asked for a reversal but what I have reading online is that I have basically lost the money. Is this true? Shouldn't the transaction be invalid? Are there UK bank accounts with only 5 numbers for sort code? It's an international transfer so I put in the IBAN which should only have 22 characters but I only have 21, shouldn't this have been flagged by the system? Where could the money be?

|improve this question
New contributor
Raliya Jaafar is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Raliya Jaafar is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.