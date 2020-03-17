I recently made an internal transaction online. But I typed in the wrong sort code, not that I put in wrong numbers but instead I skipped a number so instead of six numbers, I put in five numbers. The transaction went through from my bank and I was debited but when I asked the person supposed to receive it, they said they never got it. I called my bank and asked for a reversal but what I have reading online is that I have basically lost the money. Is this true? Shouldn't the transaction be invalid? Are there UK bank accounts with only 5 numbers for sort code? It's an international transfer so I put in the IBAN which should only have 22 characters but I only have 21, shouldn't this have been flagged by the system? Where could the money be?