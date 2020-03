I was a small-time partner in an LLC that was set up to flip a house in a state different than the one I live in. The LLC was set up in that state, bought the old property, flipped it, and sold it. I received a K1 from the LLC.

Do I need to file taxes for that state? Did the LLC seize to exist in 2019? It was only set up to flip this one property, so does the LLC still exist?