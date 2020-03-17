0

As an EU resident, I can't trade in ETFs which do not have a publicly-available PRIIPs KID document, e.g. SPY, and most American ETFs; more specifically I'm not allowed to buy or short, though I would be allowed to sell if I already held a position. It does appear possible to purchase options on such an ETF (haven't yet, but broker seems to allow it).

Given that an option is a right, but not an obligation, to buy/sell the ETF, would an option in the money allow me to do anything? Would it be settled in cash? Or it would be completely useless? Would I be able to just exit my options position before expiry, but at worse fees(aka premium)/liquidity than if I could execute it?

