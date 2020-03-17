So I've came across this guys post on how to get a free online checking account that you then use to link with a an online brokerage that also apparently gives you a free stock. Both the checking account and brokerage account are supposedly without fees or commissions and the only catch is it takes 3-5 business days between transactions. Anyway here's his post on how it all works. Apparently you have to sign up though referrals to get the free stock or account with a dollar in it. I'm thinking of trying it out. Anyway let me know what you guys think? Thanks.

https://www.publish0x.com/airdrops-and-referrals/get-a-free-stock-and-checking-account-with-a-dollar-already-xyxwej