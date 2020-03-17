Seeing the current market situation, I have little choice but to buy some puts.

Calculating possible profits and losses, and having read that the basic American option contract is written for 100 shares, I had realised the following.

Let's say I expect stock A to be worth less than $500/share at expiry.

Buying 100 contracts with the strike price of $600 and a premium of $50 per contract for $5000 total today leaves with me with the right to sell 10000 shares at $600 near or on expiry. Since I do not have 10000 shares, should I want to exercise my put, I would first have to acquire them at market price, which would be, say $500. I do not have $5M to buy those shares for, in fact, let's say I only had the aforementioned $5000 to invest and that got used up as put premium.

Would it be possible, in general, for my broker to exercise my option for me, keeping his fee, and netting me the $1M profit minus brokerage, instead of what I could get for selling the option itself?