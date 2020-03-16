0

I'd love to know this for both my federal income taxes and Illinois.

I just received a corrected 1099-DIV. The only change I can see is to Line 5, which is "Section 199A dividends." The amount was $0 on the original, and is $108 on the corrected version.

Since amending would benefit me and cost the IRS/Illinois (please correct me if this is wrong), is it reasonable to assume that I am not required to file an amended return?

Also, would the benefit to me be $108 (Amount) * 20% (QBI) * my marginal tax rate?

