I am having trouble calculating the holding period return in days and years for a crossover trading strategy of a period of about seven years and the corresponding number of calendar days.

By virtue of the crossover trading strategy, there are multiple buys and sells of the index, and the number of buys and sells are equal.

For each trip, from a buy to sell, I can calculate the return using the formula:

r= (selling value of the index/buying value of the index) - 1

The holding period return for the crossover strategy is the compound of all the transactions (1 transaction = one buy and one sell) using the formula, where rt is the return for a transaction of period t.

My question: With the returns for the individual transactions, and the formula for Holding Period Return, how do I calculate the Holding Period Return of the Crossover strategy in calendar days and the Annual crossover return?