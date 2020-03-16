0

In the last year, I bought and sold many shares, one of them a partnership (BEP) - I didn't know at the time, and had no idea about the consequences. Note that I am not in any way interacting with that company, I just bought their shares on the stock exchange, and sold all of them later.

Now I got my 1099-B and 1099-DIV from the brokerage, and it lists the gains I made on that shares (by selling higher than I bought), as well as the dividends I earned from it. Entering it into Turbotax increases my taxes due accordingly. Fine so far.
I also got a K-1 from the company itself, which essentially lists the same information, with a lot more details. Entering the K-1 into Turbotax, however, results in the dividends and gains are adding to my owed taxes a second time.

I guess I am doing something wrong, but what? Googling K-1 tells me that I am required to enter the data on it. Also, nowhere is any hint that I can remove the respective amounts from the 1099-B / 1099-DIV - or should I?

What is the correct approach?

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.