In the last year, I bought and sold many shares, one of them a partnership (BEP) - I didn't know at the time, and had no idea about the consequences. Note that I am not in any way interacting with that company, I just bought their shares on the stock exchange, and sold all of them later.

Now I got my 1099-B and 1099-DIV from the brokerage, and it lists the gains I made on that shares (by selling higher than I bought), as well as the dividends I earned from it. Entering it into Turbotax increases my taxes due accordingly. Fine so far.

I also got a K-1 from the company itself, which essentially lists the same information, with a lot more details. Entering the K-1 into Turbotax, however, results in the dividends and gains are adding to my owed taxes a second time.

I guess I am doing something wrong, but what? Googling K-1 tells me that I am required to enter the data on it. Also, nowhere is any hint that I can remove the respective amounts from the 1099-B / 1099-DIV - or should I?

What is the correct approach?