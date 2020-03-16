Unless you want take a more significant risk, that's probably anout the best you can do.

Investing it into the market - bonds or ETFs or even shares - would give you a chance to earn a lot on it, but also to lose a lot on it. With a short time horizon like this, you would not be able to recover losses. If you had ten years, the recommendation would be to buy some ETFs and make 4-10% in average. For not even four months - take the 1.7%.