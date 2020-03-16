1

We have 1 million dollars from the sale of a farm, which we want to use to pay down land debt. But we can't make a payment until the anniversary date of July 5. Right now it is in an interest bearing checking account earning 1.7 %.

0

If you need that money for a payment 3 1/2 months away, then you need to be extremely risk averse. Maybe even to the point that you may want to spread that $1mil to several banks to stay under the FDIC limits of $250k/account. You will not get great return, but you will be sure to have it when you want it such a short time away.

0

Unless you want take a more significant risk, that's probably anout the best you can do.

Investing it into the market - bonds or ETFs or even shares - would give you a chance to earn a lot on it, but also to lose a lot on it. With a short time horizon like this, you would not be able to recover losses. If you had ten years, the recommendation would be to buy some ETFs and make 4-10% in average. For not even four months - take the 1.7%.

