The OBFR for March 13 2020 was 1.10%. When a company takes a 1 million over night loan, so they pay 1.1% fee of $11,000, or is it annual like credit card and mortgage where the 1.1% gets divided by 365 and they pay 0.003% fee of $314?

https://apps.newyorkfed.org/markets/autorates/obfr