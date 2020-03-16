I would like to buy EFTs via an online broker which is not affiliated with the bank managing my regular deposit. I am wondering if I should worry about this broker still being in business several years from now when I might want to sell the EFTs again? In particular, I have two questions:

What happens if the broker I purchase the EFTs with closes its operations after I bought these ETFs?

Can I transfer the EFTs to another broker platform in the future?

I'm purchasing these EFTs in Denmark, if this is relevant.