0

I want to discontinue my voluntary federal tax withholding of $438.20 per month. I retired on 8/31.19. thanks in advance.

|improve this question
New contributor
debra barker is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • What country are you in? From what income is this money being withheld? – yoozer8 33 mins ago
  • Typing '"social security" stop income tax withholding' into a search engine will return millions of hits, of which this was the first: ssa.gov/planners/taxwithold.html (I'm assuming you're in the US, and the money's being withheld from monthly SS benefits.) – jamesqf 5 mins ago

Your Answer

debra barker is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.