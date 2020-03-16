Is there a way to add money to my Roth IRA index fund ONLY if they can buy it at or below a certain price?

Specifically Vanguard VTSAX since I already have met the minimum requirement (I don't have that much money, just learning). Is it possible to say for example that I only want to buy if the cost is $60.00 or lower? I've already connected to my checking account but my only option seems to be give them money and wait for them to give me however much Vanguard wants (because I say I am buying $x worth of VTSAX it means at whatever price it wants?). Thank you much.

For reference, closing Friday was about $60 and it was $66 in after hours (not sure what that means if I can't "execute" after hours anyway) and looks like the market went down today again.

I understand it doesn't affect much in the bigger scheme of things but I still want to make sure I am not missing out on something silly.