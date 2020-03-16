1

Is there a way to add money to my Roth IRA index fund ONLY if they can buy it at or below a certain price?

Specifically Vanguard VTSAX since I already have met the minimum requirement (I don't have that much money, just learning). Is it possible to say for example that I only want to buy if the cost is $60.00 or lower? I've already connected to my checking account but my only option seems to be give them money and wait for them to give me however much Vanguard wants (because I say I am buying $x worth of VTSAX it means at whatever price it wants?). Thank you much.

For reference, closing Friday was about $60 and it was $66 in after hours (not sure what that means if I can't "execute" after hours anyway) and looks like the market went down today again.

I understand it doesn't affect much in the bigger scheme of things but I still want to make sure I am not missing out on something silly.

|improve this question
New contributor
a student is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

If you send money from your checking account to your Roth IRA, that is a contribution to your Roth IRA.

Your Roth IRA can be invested into many different mutual funds, and no, you don't have to open a new IRA account when you make a Roth IRA contribution to a different mutual fund; your brokerage or even Vanguard itself (if you don't use a brokerage account for your investments) can put money that you contribute to your Roth IRA into a money market mutual fund such as VMMXX, and then when the price of VTSAX drops to below $60 per share, you can instruct Vanguard (possibly through your brokerage) to make an exchange of money from VMMXX to VTSAX, thus giving you VTSAX shares at less than $60 per share. Whether you can instruct Vanguard itself to make the exchange automatically is a different matter; my belief is that it is not possible to do so, unless you hold the Roth IRA through Vanguard's brokerage service which might permit such transactions.

|improve this answer
  • Brokerage means there would be extra costs, right? – a student 55 mins ago

Your Answer

a student is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.