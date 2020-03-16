1

We all hear about the massive fluctuations of the stock market due to fears and responses to the coronavirus pandemic. The market also has also triggered "circuit breakers" that temporarily halt trading to prevent massive swings.

What could potentially happen if they just halted all trading for the next two months as a medium-term circuit breaker? Assume they did it at night without warning so that people couldn't get trades in before the closure. Would the rest of the economy continue to function otherwise (other coronavirus effects not withstanding)? I would imagine that stock prices would just stay the same and then companies would adapt to the situation as needed, right?

Once it opened again there might be a swing once we know which companies have survived the pandemic and which won't but that speculation is happening on a daily basis now, why not just close it to prevent chaos and allow companies to think longer term without worrying about momentary market valuation?

  • How would you stop big companies from making private sales, or contracts for future private sales, during the interregnum? If that's possible, then the market still moves, but only the bigger players are able to take advantage of it. – The Photon 1 hour ago
  • Also a lot of people have credit guarateed by stocks - you baiscally tell the creditors that there is no price to base that upon, and please go and f yourself, so to say. Weekend - ok. Some days - ok. But suddenly the credit is not properly calculatable for 2 months. – TomTom 58 mins ago
  • 1
    "I would imagine that stock prices would just stay the same" - and why would that be given significant fundamental changes? Can you please try and make a logical argument here? You will then likely realize that "I would imagine" in a scenario where any logical argument is against it is not a smart position to have. – TomTom 58 mins ago
  • @TomTom I am admitting ignorance of this and thus why I am asking the question. Please enlighten me. – Rozgonyi 54 mins ago
  • 1
    Possible duplicate of : money.stackexchange.com/questions/121637/… – JohnFx 51 mins ago

