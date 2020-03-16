1

As I am currently looking into buying my first house, I am wondering what the implications of the recent Bank of England base rate cut will have on the rates for mortgages available?

I have been keeping an eye on what's available while I've been looking for a house, but following the Bank of England's decision to cut its base rate from 0.75% to 0.25% on 11 March, should I expect mortgage providers to follow suit, and drop the rates for their fixed rate mortgages?

Even at 0.75%, it made sense to fix my mortgage for as long as possible given the rate was so low- but now with the base rate having dropped further, should I expect the rates for fixed rate mortgages to follow suit? If so, it might make sense to hold off on applying for a mortgage for a little while, until this happens? But maybe it's unlikely that the providers will drop the rates any further than they already are? Or does the cut in the base rate only actually effect the tracker mortgage rates?

  • Just for the sake of fleshing out your question a bit more, are you assuming that all other factors will remain the same in the near term (your creditworthiness, the inventory of available homes, home prices, etc) - in other words, are you literally just asking about interest rate, or the entire home buying situation? – dwizum 35 mins ago
    Yes, for the purpose of this question, I'm not interested in the other factors involved in buying a house- it's literally just about the interest rate. – Noble-Surfer 31 mins ago

