With all the Coronavirus panic, I was wondering what would happened when the share price reaches 0 for a company but the actual company itself or their business niche is not that much affected, i.e. the company is still operating and it's far from going bankrupt.

I'm not interested in answers that this is a good buy. I would like to understand what happens to existing share holders and the company it self, if shares for the company will hit 0. Is it event possible? This is for companies traded in the UK.