Let's play out your scenario.

Share price of (near) zero means BUY, BUY, BUY

Remember the golden rule.

I mean the other golden rule: Buy low, sell high. Very important not to mix those up.

It's important that you understand what "low" and "high" mean; that's relatively to the core value of the company. You specified a company with good core value.

Science has proven that a share price of zero qualifies as "low". Therefore, buy like a freak. Dig through your couch cushions for $0 coins. Short your rent check by $0 to buy more shares; your landlord will understand.

Best case scenario: you own the company. Use some of the company's actual assets to hire the best business consultants you can get. Have them tell you how to best "weather the storm".

Emerge from the other side of the crisis with a company with fantastic fundamentals.

Sell.

Why that won't work

If it made sense to do that, others much more attuned to the marketplace with much better research departments would have already done that, and this action would have either privatized the company or raised the stock price back to equilibrium.

Of course if the company is very small, and privately held, this absolutely can happen. Sometimes a small business owner lacks a key skill needed for the business to flourish, and gets sick of failing and says essentially "who will take this business off my hands?" I once could've had a very niche business for less than $100,000. It could've earned $250,000/year in competent management. The reason that didn't happen is the particular set of skills needed to make it work are scarce as hen's teeth.

Functionally negative stock price can actually happen. I've been an employee of a strong company that was ripe for acquisition by a major. However they had, for lack of a better word, toxic debt; a huge mortgage on a 5000-seat building on prime real estate the company had built just for it (they had shrunk to <200 employees). As long as they bore that mortgage, nobody wanted to acquire the company because they didn't need a new 5000-seat headquarters that was upside-down. As things were, they traded most of the company's cash to the builder to get out of the mortgage. Boom! They were acquired a week later.