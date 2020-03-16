Dutch publicly traded liquidity provider Flow Traders is doing extremely well on the Amsterdam AEX which is currently crashing. Does that make sense. My idea of a market maker is that their happy flow business depends on typical market conditions, e.g. no extreme volatility and no strong trends. I saw that there American counter part Virtu Financial for instance is following more the general trend of other stock assets on its corresponding exchange.
