It is well known that circuit breaker rules and technical glitches can shut down stock markets, and they do so for a day at most (e.g. via NYSE rule 80B). Natural disasters (e.g. hurricanes) and major events (9/11) can shut down markets for a few days.

But, can the stock market be shut down for an extended period of time, i.e. weeks or months? Historically, the answer is yes: According to "What Does It Take to Close the Stock Market?" (Kevin Chupka, 2012) the longest NYSE shutdown was at the beginning of WWI in 1914 for more than 4 1/2 months.

This leads to the question. Is it possible to assess the implications, and therefore the feasibility, of such a long-term shutdown of the stock market, today?