0

I invested in an LLC as a partner of sorts and recently received a Schedule K1 (Form 1065).

I believe I count as a passive investor. The instructions for K1 say the following:

If you are an individual and the passive activity rules do not apply to the amounts shown on your Schedule K-1, take the amounts shown and enter them on the lines on your tax return as indicated in the summarized reporting information shown on page 2 of the Schedule K-1.

I am looking at the second page and I have no idea which numbers to enter where on my tax return. There are two values $Y for Capital Contributed During The Year and $X for Net Income (Loss) per Books (line 3).

Where exactly do I report $X and $Y on Form 1040?

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.