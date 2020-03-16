I invested in an LLC as a partner of sorts and recently received a Schedule K1 (Form 1065).

I believe I count as a passive investor. The instructions for K1 say the following:

If you are an individual and the passive activity rules do not apply to the amounts shown on your Schedule K-1, take the amounts shown and enter them on the lines on your tax return as indicated in the summarized reporting information shown on page 2 of the Schedule K-1.

I am looking at the second page and I have no idea which numbers to enter where on my tax return. There are two values $Y for Capital Contributed During The Year and $X for Net Income (Loss) per Books (line 3).

Where exactly do I report $X and $Y on Form 1040?