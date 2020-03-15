Posit your RRSP is full, and you must buy US stock in TFSA or un registered account. The default answer is TFSA! But what are exceptions? When is unregistered better? I live in ON.

Investing U.S. stocks in a TFSA isn't exactly tax-free

If you have an RRSP, a TFSA and a non-registered account, you may be better off with your TFSA in U.S. stocks despite the 15% tax withholding. As an example, U.S. stocks are taxed at a 21% higher tax rate in a non-registered account than Canadian stocks for someone earning $75,000 in British Columbia (more tax than the 15% withholding tax in a TFSA). And I’d rather see someone with their fixed income in their RRSP than their TFSA or non-registered account. You’ll pay less tax today and tomorrow because a smaller RRSP means less tax on withdrawals – grow your more tax-efficient TFSA and non-registered assets instead.