I'm not day or week or month trading options! I'm not business. I just buy some put options to make money off Covid 2019.
I'm just curious on what's maximum on options in TFSA? Reddit mentions extreme cases, but I want know normal boundary cases.
TFSA -trading too frequently? : PersonalFinanceCanada
Nothing you are doing will ruffle their nosehairs in the slightest. What sets off CRA is if you are perceived as using your TFSA for the business of investing, which you are not.
Now, if you had $300000 in your TFSA, and worked on Bay Street, and you were making frequent intraday trades in options, they would take a close look at you. But none of the above, and you're not anywhere close to being on their radar.
How do I make sure I am not "trading" on my TFSA with options, so that the tax man doesn't come after me? : PersonalFinanceCanada
In summary, there are a few things that looks like a business in there. These are all broad, generalized, definitions of what looks like a business, but I'll try to pick on some of the items the CRA would use to pick on you.
-
a person habitually does a thing that is capable of producing a profit
-
The fact that the taxpayer has a commercial background in similar areas or has had previous experience of a similar commercial nature has been held to be a pertinent consideration in some circumstances. (Perhaps you are employed in the financial services industry, or even trade options as part of your work)
-
Where property acquired by a taxpayer is of such a nature or of such a magnitude that it could not produce income or personal enjoyment to its owner by virtue of its ownership and the only purpose of the acquisition was a subsequent sale of the property, the presumption is that the purchase and sale was an adventure or concern in the nature of trade.
I don't know about the last one, but I'd imagine trading options is not a normal way to save up for retirement...so it looks like a business activity that you are using to shield from tax.
There is also The Profit Test: https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/forms-publications/publications/p-176r/application-profit-test-carrying-on-a-business-revised-sept-30-1998.html
It asks the question "Is there a reasonable expectation of profit?". Afterall, a business is expected to profit - a set of activities that would only be expected to produce a loss would not be a business - people only run businesses to try to earn profit. whether or not they do that is a different story. Obviously you are trading options to try to increase your profits, right? I can't imagine you're trying to ruin your TFSA and lose money.
With this information you can see why the CRA picks accounts to audit based on number of transactions, or profit realized. They're looking for places where someone is using a TFSA to hide systematic, frequent, and highly profitable activity. Easy metrics would be growth of the account and number of transactions. But there is no "cutoff" anywhere in that definition where, say, <10 transactions a week = fine. They're just picking on easy factors to scope in - afterall they can't scope in something too generalized like "What is their background?"