I'm not day or week or month trading options! I'm not business. I just buy some put options to make money off Covid 2019.

I'm just curious on what's maximum on options in TFSA? Reddit mentions extreme cases, but I want know normal boundary cases.

Nothing you are doing will ruffle their nosehairs in the slightest. What sets off CRA is if you are perceived as using your TFSA for the business of investing, which you are not. Now, if you had $300000 in your TFSA, and worked on Bay Street, and you were making frequent intraday trades in options, they would take a close look at you. But none of the above, and you're not anywhere close to being on their radar.

