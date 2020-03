Family member in Ontario earned around $5K in cash in income in 2019, but he can't prove any of it — no receipts or records or evidence. He wants to file a claim to commence building his RRSP contribution room. There's no downside, correct?

Here's the worse thing that can happen, correct? IF the CRA asks for proof, then he'll just admit he has none. Then CRA won't recognize his income. End of story.