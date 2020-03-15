I'm looking at investing in a taxable brokerage account with the purpose of saving for retirement, as my traditional retirement account options are not available. I'm not quite sure where to start with this however and what kinds of investments I should be making. I've seen some questions here that ETFs are a good option, but then other answers say ETFs are only good for short term investing, so I'm a bit confused. I'd probably be looking at an acocunt with Schwab if that matters.

So what should I be looking for if my goal is retirement savings with a target of 2045? Are there any tax implications I would need to worry about today / near term doing this?