I recently heard the news of Yes Bank Failure. When I compared the some of the Financial Ratios of the Yes Bank with that Of SBI then Yes Bank seemed to perform better(also better than many of the banks). Then I am not able to understand why only yes bank failed. For eg the GNPA of sbi is 7.53% but that of Yes Bank is 3.22%, CAR(cash Adequacy Ratio) Of yes bank is 16.50% but that of SBI is 12.5%.

I trying to understand all the underlying reasons of the failure of the Yes Bank and why with similar or worse ratios other banks are not failing in India