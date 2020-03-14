I want to convert part of my traditional IRA to Roth IRA. Where should I report it on the tax return? I read somewhere that form 8606 is to be filled out but I have not made any non-deductible contributions to a traditional IRA in previous years, and so, according to the instructions, I should not fill it out.
8606 part I is for distributions (or conversions) of trad IRA with nondeductible/posttax money. Part II is for conversions of any kind of trad money. Fill out part II, and as instructed carry the result to 1040[SR] line 4b. Note if you do the conversion now it will go on your 2020 return filed next spring. (You can't backdate a conversion to the prior year the way you can a contribution until April 15 and a removal or recharacterization until Oct. 15.) – dave_thompson_085 46 mins ago