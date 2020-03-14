0

If we can't file then suspend, let our spouse collect spousal benefit. What is next? Are there any other ways to maximize our benefits, besides waiting to FRT or wait until I each 70?

|improve this question
New contributor
Fastbunnies designs is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Fastbunnies designs is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.