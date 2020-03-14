Let's take the example of AIR FRANC KLM those days (coronas virus crisis).

The company is facing difficulties dues to coronavirus. The French government is considering the increase of capital by issue new equity to contain the crisis

In general, issuing and selling new shares shouldn't affect the price of the existing shares because the newly received money from shares is considered an additional asset.

But how about this case, rising capital to overcome a crisis?

Will this lead to a decrease in the current stock price ??? the stock value already has fallen from 10 to 4.8 euro