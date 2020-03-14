I'm an 18 year old looking to start investing for the future. I'd like to have a good balance of single stocks, ETFs and long-term stuff like bonds. I've put together a percentages chart that I think seems good, but I'm obviously not the most knowledgable on the stock market.

Here's my plan:

10% of money in safe assets, like U.S Gov. Bonds

50% in S&P 500 (Long term investments)

25% in dividends

15% in single stocks

So, what's your opinion on how I should invest as an 18 year old? Do I need to focus on long-term, short-term, or a different ratio than I currently am exploring?