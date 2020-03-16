The critical question is posed in a comment by BernhardDöbler: do you need this money soon?

The danger in selling is that you may be following the pattern of many casual investors: fear of missing out drives them to buy stocks when the market is very strong and then fear of losing all drives them to sell when the market is very weak. They end up "buying high and selling low" which is a guaranteed way to lose money.

On the other hand, if you do need the money in the near term, you pretty much have to accept the loss and sell. Whether you should sell now or a month from now is probably not answerable by anybody without a crystal ball.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the market has just received a solid wallop of information that a bunch of companies are not going to make nearly as much money this year as they thought they were. Some companies may experience a cash flow crisis that bankrupts them. If you own individual stocks and have the analysis skills, you might review your holdings and try to figure out if any of the companies you hold are in danger of going under. If your retirement is in index funds that you don't need for a few years, then I'd suggest sitting tight. Eventually the pandemic will end, planes will start flying again, and the markets will likely return to some semblance of normal.