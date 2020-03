My AFORE already lost a chunk of money in my retirement savings, i'm not sure what to do, i'm afraid if leave the rest of my money i will lose even more and it's gonna take a while to recover those losses.

I'm considering:

Taking out the money to a regular savings account and wait for the crisis to pass

Just wait and see what happens

Any recommendations? I worked hard to save that money and have a decent retirement when i become older.