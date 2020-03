I think the title of the question explains it well. To make it very clear with a concrete example:

Suppose I want to estimate TSLA stock price right now during the weekend when the stock/its futures are not trading and it's not pre/post market hours either. We are assuming that no big news on TSLA came out since the last post-market stock price (534$) on Friday 8 PM UTC. What's the best way to do that?