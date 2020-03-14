0

I left the USA for India on 1/31/2019. I was present in the USA in 2018 but for 15 days, and for the whole of 2017, and in 2016 except for 15 days. Will I be classified as a resident alien, non-resident alien, or dual status? Do I have any choice here? The substantial presence test indicates that I am a resident alien, but there is a tax home exception and I don't quite understand whether it applies to me. Also, there is the dual status angle to the situation.

I want to convert part of my traditional IRA to Roth IRA. Is my tax status linked to my ability to effect this conversion?

