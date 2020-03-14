0

I'm new to option trading but when comparing put/call options on the S&P 500 (ETFs) or the Dow Jones Index (ETFs) available in the US and Germany, it seems like the Options in Germany are far superior.

For example, here are S&P 500 (ETF) options available in the US, which all seem to be issued by the CBOE:

SPX options

Here are the bid / ask prices

https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/%5EGSPC/options?p=%5EGSPC

Here are some I can buy in Germany:

https://www.boerse.de/optionsscheine/puts/SundP-500/US78378X1072

Ways in which options available in Germany seem better: - Spread between ask and bid is much lower - They are mostly American Style, which means I can exercise them whenever I want (before expiration) not just on a very specific date. This gives me more flexibility to react to the market. - They are settled in cash, not actual ETFs which makes settlement easier

So here is my question: Do I have a complete misunderstanding of how options work or is there some market imbalance (e.g. the CBOE has a monopoly on index fund options in the US and that's why they are so much worse)?

|improve this question
New contributor
Sebastian is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Sebastian is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.