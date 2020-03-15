I was about to buy an apartment (in a major city in central Europe) to live in, mostly with borrowed capital (around 80%). The price was set before the financial crisis due to the corona virus started. Should I change my plans? Is there any possibility of saying whether the crisis will have an impact on the real estate prices? My personal situation is stable in the sense that my job is rather safe despite of the crisis. Should I continue to buy the apartment as planned?
mostly with borrowed capital (around 80%)
This is too high in my opinion. There has been a period in history in Amsterdam when real house prices fell 80%, leaving only 20% (source). True, it happened over a period of 37 years (1778-1815). Shorter term crashes are usually more limited, easily leaving 50% of the house price value left. If you pay your loan back quickly, you could fund more than 50% of your house with borrowed capital. 60%? Definitely. 70%? Maybe if you pay your loan back very quickly. But I would not fund 80% with borrowed capital.
Is there any possibility of saying whether the crisis will have an impact on the real estate prices?
Anything is possible. In particular, investments (real estate, bonds, stocks) tend to be correlated. We now know that stock yields have increased and equivalently prices have reduced. Whether the same happens to real estate prices is anyone's guess.
Should I continue to buy the apartment as planned?
You should note that alternative investment options have reduced in value and increased in yield. For example, a major hydropower/nuclear power producing company in my area has a dividend yield of 8%. Add to that 2% of inflation, and you have 10% nominal yield. (It only distributes some of the earnings back as dividend, so part of it is reinvested, so the nominal yield could even exceed 10%).
So, do a quick calculation. How much yield would a stock investment have? How much yield would a real estate investment have (in avoided rental costs)? Take into account all estimated maintenance a real estate investment would have in a period of 50-100 years.
I can't say definite yes or no, but in the area where I live, the answer is a clear no. House prices would need to fall by a huge amount to make living in an owner-occupied house profitable, when considering alternative investments (stocks).
DON'T BUY IT! I feel extremely strong in my conviction about this one, and that is...
Walk away... Jog away... Run away!
Don't buy it... Don't buy it... DON'T BUY IT!
Juhist's post was a great one, but in case you didn't grasp it all... Don't buy the apartment! Don't buy a car, don't buy a new suit-- unless you really need one.
Global stock markets just corrected 20%+, real estate prices aren't going to be seeing big price increases anytime soon and they very well may fall, but that will take much longer because prices are sticky.
Just because your economic situation is relatively stable/bountiful doesn't mean it's the same for others.
Both the level and volatility of global economic activity are huge question marks right now, and they have a huge impact on the value of assets, including real estate. The global situation with this pandemic is quite volatile. We have still yet to see a country emerge from it. And no, China has not actually gone back to work/ left their homes for anything other than necessities. There is a possibility that once they do we'll see an increase in cases. Will we as a world get through this? Absolutely, we're humans we persevere and are resourceful. That said, we don't know what the world will look like on the other side or how much pain it will take to get there. That could mean much lower prices.
Real estate is notoriously slow to react to changing conditions and sometimes it reacts by just not changing hands for very long periods of time while prices stagnate. This is like prices should go down but they don't because no one sells they just hold on. Real estate prices can be very sticky but that doesn't mean you want to be the one buying when the price should really be lower. You have other things to invest in like Juhist mentioned.
If it were me, to make such a huge commitment at this uncertain time, I certainly wouldn't do it with borrowed money.
I want to see a big country like China emerge from this crisis first.
If I had the money I would want AT LEAST a 10% discount (~half the stock market's drop), and no one is going to give that to you so early in this crisis, and yes, it is a crisis. It will take a few months for sellers to wrap their heads around the fact that their real estate may not be worth as much. Only then may prices adjust as people become willing to sell at lower prices. The most likely scenario though is just that prices stagnate for the foreseeable future, so why buy?
This sounds insensitive, but the more people die, the lower economic activity will be and the more real estate there is to go around for those that are left.
JUST RENT.
DO WHATEVER YOU CAN TO GET OUT OF THE DEAL. DON'T LET ANYONE GUILT YOU INTO GOING THROUGH WITH THE PURCHASE. UNLESS YOU ARE 110% LEGALLY OBLIGATED AND HAVE SIGNED EVERY LAST DOCUMENT, GET OUT OF THE DEAL. I put that in all caps because the seller or at least the broker will likely try every trick in the book including shaming you into going through with the purchase. The harder they try to get you to follow through with the purchase, the more you know that you should NOT be following through with the purchase.
