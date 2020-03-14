0

I am playing with options with little amounts. Today I bought a put options that expires in 05/01 for RCL strike price 25. I bought it at $7, $700 total cost. A few hours later, it shows it's value is 0.01.
It appears that all options are showing 0.01 and any order placed does not get filled. So I am assuming the trading for these options are halted. If this was due to earnings or a pike in the stock value then I'd understand but I am not sure what's going on here.
so:
1. What are my options?
2. Did I lose my money?
3. Will the trading reusme

