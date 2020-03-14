1

MarketWatch, WSJ, and Barrons all list the U.S. 10 Year Treasury Note using the symbol TMUBMUSD10Y.

  1. What type of ticker/symbol is this?

  2. What does TMUBMUSD10Y stand for?

