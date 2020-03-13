I've recently purchased a vehicle and was planning on prepaying my auto insurance for the year up front rather than divided into monthly payments.

Should I rather put some of that money to paying down more of the principal of the car loan , and pay auto insurance monthly increments as there is no interest associated with this? I have an open-ended loan and I can pay lump sum payments towards principal at any time.

I'm also slightly worried about potential cash flow issues due to economic disruption of Covid-19.