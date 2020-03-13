0

The "volatility decay" of a leveraged ETF over the long term results in net loss (bad) during net-zero up/down movement, as well as increased gains/decreased losses (good) during consistent up/down trends.

My question is, for "daily rebalanced" leveraged ETFs (e.g. SPXL, UPRO), what "base price" (i.e. the S&P 500 index in this example) in terms of time are leveraged ETFs trying to track? I would guess it's either the opening price or the previous day's closing price. However, I am not sure how after-hours trading/futures could also affect this. I want to know for testing/simulation, in case there is any systematic bias in the price at that specific time of day.

Couldn't easily find this in the prospectus or annual report: https://www.direxion.com/products/direxion-daily-sp-500-bull-3x-etf

