0

Until 2018, the ECB 'printed' € 2,500,000,000,000 (2.5 trillion) through quantitative easing, and then it proceeded to add € 20,000,000,000 (20 billion) per month "for as long as necessary", which is still ongoing and equals € 300,000,000,000 until now.

By the end of the year, another € 200,000,000,000 will have been generated, bringing the total to € 3,000,000,000,000 (3 trillion).

Adding the € 623,000,000,000 (623 billion) of ANFA assets the ECB has created, makes a total of € 3,623,000,000,000 (3.6 trillion)

That's more than € 10,000 per capita for every one of the 342 million Euro Zone citizens, giving me a rough impression of how much that actually is.

Now what I can't find, is the total sum of all Euros in existence. How much percent of the total Euro supply are these 3.6 trillion artificially created Euros?

|improve this question
New contributor
Redsandro is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Redsandro is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.