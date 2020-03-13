Until 2018, the ECB 'printed' € 2,500,000,000,000 (2.5 trillion) through quantitative easing, and then it proceeded to add € 20,000,000,000 (20 billion) per month "for as long as necessary", which is still ongoing and equals € 300,000,000,000 until now.

By the end of the year, another € 200,000,000,000 will have been generated, bringing the total to € 3,000,000,000,000 (3 trillion).

Adding the € 623,000,000,000 (623 billion) of ANFA assets the ECB has created, makes a total of € 3,623,000,000,000 (3.6 trillion)

That's more than € 10,000 per capita for every one of the 342 million Euro Zone citizens, giving me a rough impression of how much that actually is.

Now what I can't find, is the total sum of all Euros in existence. How much percent of the total Euro supply are these 3.6 trillion artificially created Euros?