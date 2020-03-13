My partner is the sole director and shareholder of a limited company in the UK. I'm a higher tax payer working for another company and currently receiving just PAYE. Would would be the most tax efficient way to help out my partner? The service I'm offering are just IT related and specifically the creation of a software while my partner will take care of marketing. Can I just do that as a volunteer? Does my work needs to be formalized somehow? What happens if I become a company secretary? Will either me or my partner have a higher tax burden? I know that if I become a director there may be issues because after £2,000 of dividends I'll be heavily taxed.