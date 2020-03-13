I recently sold a business and will receive a pay-out spread over a couple of years. Each year I will receive a predefined sum, which will be reported as capital gains.

Now, with the stock market down, should I sell* stocks to generate capital losses to lower my overall tax bill? In other words, can I offset my capital gains from a business sale with losses from stocks?

(*) The strategy would be to sell individual stocks and immediately replace with others, to stay in the market. I have no intention on timing the market.