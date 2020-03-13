For ASHR (https://www.etf.com/ASHR#tradability) , which tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, it doesn't move as the index itself. When the sell-off happened in the US, its price also moved lower than what actually happened in China. And when there was a rally in the US, its price moved up, more similar to S&P.

Example: on 3/13/2020 it moved up 5.26% (in the pre-market in the US), while in China the stock market actually closed lower (about 1.41% for a similar index) on 3/13/2020.

How is this happening?