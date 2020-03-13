0

For ASHR (https://www.etf.com/ASHR#tradability) , which tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, it doesn't move as the index itself. When the sell-off happened in the US, its price also moved lower than what actually happened in China. And when there was a rally in the US, its price moved up, more similar to S&P.

Example: on 3/13/2020 it moved up 5.26% (in the pre-market in the US), while in China the stock market actually closed lower (about 1.41% for a similar index) on 3/13/2020.

How is this happening?

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.