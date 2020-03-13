I have a debit card, meaning I am 100% guaranteed to actually have the money or I can't use the card to pay for the transaction. It will refuse, even if it's just 1 cent over the amount I currently have in my bank account. It's boolean. Super strict. Either I have the money or not. Zero flexibility. Just as want it.

Meanwhile, a credit card will allow the consumer to buy things without actually having that money, with the assumption that he or she will pay it "at some later point", up to a certain limit of course.

It seems to me that a debit card, the kind I have and have always had, should make every money-accepting entity roll out the red carpet for me and stick a big cigarette in my mouth while telling me how good my hair looks and how slim I look today, and do I want a complementary drink to go?

Instead, it's the exact opposite: I'm harassed and treated worse than dirt, oftentimes downright refused service entirely for not having a credit card, even though a customer using such a card could be compared to a homeless person begging for change in the gutter.

It makes no sense to me. Why is this completely backwards from how it should logically be? Why do they prefer the uncertainty of never getting paid over being 100% guaranteed to get the money? What kind of insane Bizarro World have I ended up in?