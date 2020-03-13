-2

I have a debit card, meaning I am 100% guaranteed to actually have the money or I can't use the card to pay for the transaction. It will refuse, even if it's just 1 cent over the amount I currently have in my bank account. It's boolean. Super strict. Either I have the money or not. Zero flexibility. Just as want it.

Meanwhile, a credit card will allow the consumer to buy things without actually having that money, with the assumption that he or she will pay it "at some later point", up to a certain limit of course.

It seems to me that a debit card, the kind I have and have always had, should make every money-accepting entity roll out the red carpet for me and stick a big cigarette in my mouth while telling me how good my hair looks and how slim I look today, and do I want a complementary drink to go?

Instead, it's the exact opposite: I'm harassed and treated worse than dirt, oftentimes downright refused service entirely for not having a credit card, even though a customer using such a card could be compared to a homeless person begging for change in the gutter.

It makes no sense to me. Why is this completely backwards from how it should logically be? Why do they prefer the uncertainty of never getting paid over being 100% guaranteed to get the money? What kind of insane Bizarro World have I ended up in?

|improve this question
New contributor
Keawe Delco is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Can you specify your location? And maybe give some more details to support your conclusion that debit card users are treated worse? – dwizum 42 mins ago
  • 2
    you might consider reading and editing your question, to lessen the emotion, and 'rant' aspect. I did not vote, but can understand why someone voted down. There is an excellent question to be had here. – JTP - Apologise to Monica 35 mins ago
2

It’s precisely because a charge on a debit card won’t go through if you don’t have the money. If you trash your hotel room or crash your rental car, charging the repair cost to a credit card is more likely to succeed than charging it to a debit card.

Remember, it’s the credit card company that takes the risk of you not paying, and not the retailer. The retailer gets paid immediately by the card company, and doesn’t have to pay it back if you then fail to pay your credit card bill.

|improve this answer
2

If you buy a pack of gum with your credit card, the corner store gets your money immediately, the same as if you had paid with a debit card. If you fail to pay your credit card, it is the bank which issues your credit card which loses money. They are the ones who assess whether you will be able to use your card and repay it; the corner store has no ability to guess whether you will repay them.

As to why you might be refused service for a debit card - the store with the card terminal needs to decide in advance which cards it will accept. They pay a monthly fee to stay on the network of that provider type, and they pay a percentage of the transaction value for every transaction that occurs. For simplicity and to avoid some of these fixed costs, many small stores only get a couple of methods of payment. Though typically CC fees are higher than debit fees, so in my area at least, it is more common for a store to accept debit instead of credit, compared to your hypothetical scenario.

|improve this answer
  • 3
    I upvoted but I would make a small clarification: If you fail to pay your credit card, it is the credit card company (ie: Visa, MC, etc.) which loses money. If you don't pay, it's the issuing bank (not the card network, i.e. Visa or MC) which loses money. – dwizum 35 mins ago
  • @dwizum Fair comment; correcting now. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 6 mins ago
0

I understand what you are thinking about the fact that you have a debit card means that, if your transaction is approved, you are guaranteed to have the money available to pay. However, what you are failing to understand is that, from the merchant’s perspective, this is true whether or not you use a debit or credit card, because if you have a credit card, then the bank is ultimately paying the merchant, not you, and the bank has more money than you do.

Let’s say that you try to buy something where it is not known when you start how much the final total will be (perhaps a gas station, rental car, or hotel). They will guess at a total and ask the bank if the transaction is approved. If the final bill is higher than they anticipated, it usually isn’t a problem for a credit card, because the bank has lots of money, and the merchant doesn’t care if you are spending more than you can pay or not. If it is a debit card, however, the merchant might not get paid if the customer is short on funds.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

Keawe Delco is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.