I'm running a very small limited company in the UK and I just found out that I need to produce dividends vouchers and minute meetings even if I'm the only shareholder.

The problem I have is with the following sentence

An interim dividend of £2,500 per £1 ordinary share for the year ended [year-ended date] to be paid to the shareholder registered at the close of business on 13/03/2020.

Should [year-ended-date] be 05/04/2020 because the current UK tax year ends on 05/04/2020? Or should it be something else?