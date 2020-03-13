On Feb 14th Tesla announced a stock offering. When will this complete? I have been browsing the list of Tesla SEC Filings but I cannot find an explicit end date.
Asked
Viewed 6 times
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
On Feb 14th Tesla announced a stock offering. When will this complete? I have been browsing the list of Tesla SEC Filings but I cannot find an explicit end date.